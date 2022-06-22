Maha crisis: ‘Cabinet did not discuss dissolution’  

The State Cabinet meeting did not discuss any political issues, including a recommendation to dissolve the State Assembly, said Nitin Raut, senior Congress leader and Power Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government. Amid an ongoing political crisis in the State, the Cabinet met in Mumbai. Chief Minister Thackeray attended online.

“There was no political discussion. The situation is under control. CM was smiling throughout the meet and he was not under any tension. Hence there is no tension [about survival] of the government,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai as he was leaving the meeting.

Some Congress and NCP leaders expressed displeasure over Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s tweet that the Assembly was heading towards dissolution.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has dashed off letters to all its MLAs, asking them to be present for the party meeting at 5 pm on Wednesday. It warned that MLAs missing at the meeting would face disqualification.