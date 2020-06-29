Maharashtra imposes one more month of lockdown

On account of the rising number of Covid cases in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, the State government on Monday announced that the ongoing lockdown is being extended till midnight of July 31.

Thackeray government also reintroduced certain restrictions on the non-essential activities and movement of people especially in municipal areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Akola and Amravati where the pandemic is still spreading.

It has has also empowered District Collectors and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations to enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions.

All essential shops, e-commerce business, industrial units which are presently operational and home delivery of food will be allowed. Free movement of people will only be allowed for those going to offices and in emergency situations .

As per the order all essential and non-essential shops and markets, except malls and market complexes, will be allowed to function from 9 am to 5 pm. All private offices in MMR can operate with 10 per cent strength or 10 people. All Government offices (excluding Emergency, health and Medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and Civil Supply, FCI, NYK, Municipal Services) to function with 15 per cent strength or 15 persons – whichever is higher, the order said.

Activities of self-employed people such as plumbers, electricians, pest control and garages, printing and distribution of newspapers, and barber shops have also been allowed in MMR. Intra-district bus service will be allowed at half capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his address to the people of the State had urged them to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed.