News

Maharashtra imposes one more month of lockdown

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

On day 4 of the nationwide lockdown, a BMC worker cleans the streets of Mumbai. Photo By. Paul Noronha   -  BUSINESS LINE

On account of the rising number of Covid cases in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, the State government on Monday announced that the ongoing lockdown is being extended till midnight of July 31.

Thackeray government also reintroduced certain restrictions on the non-essential activities and movement of people especially in municipal areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Akola and Amravati where the pandemic is still spreading.

It has has also empowered District Collectors and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations to enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions.

All essential shops, e-commerce business, industrial units which are presently operational and home delivery of food will be allowed. Free movement of people will only be allowed for those going to offices and in emergency situations .

As per the order all essential and non-essential shops and markets, except malls and market complexes, will be allowed to function from 9 am to 5 pm. All private offices in MMR can operate with 10 per cent strength or 10 people. All Government offices (excluding Emergency, health and Medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and Civil Supply, FCI, NYK, Municipal Services) to function with 15 per cent strength or 15 persons – whichever is higher, the order said.

Activities of self-employed people such as plumbers, electricians, pest control and garages, printing and distribution of newspapers, and barber shops have also been allowed in MMR. Intra-district bus service will be allowed at half capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his address to the people of the State had urged them to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed.

Published on June 29, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tamil Nadu reports 3,949 Covid-19 cases on Monday