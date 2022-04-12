Myraah raises $350,000 in pre-seed funding to build a Web 3 platform

Pune based Indian technology start-up, Myraah, has raised $350,000 as pre-seed funding led by CEO and Co-founder of Xceedance, entrepreneur and technology enthusiast Arun Balakrishnan, Gurgaon based angel investor’s Xcelerator Venture Partners and other angel investors.

This fund will help Myraah build a Web 3 platform that allows anyone to create their Web 3 digital identity and manage their digital assets such as files, pictures, music, videos, notes, documents, NFTs, domains and websites.

Web 3 architecture

Web 3 is a new internet architecture, which is serverless, open and built around users’ privacy and ownership. Myraah’ s Web 3 platform will allow netizens to establish ownership of content they create on the internet as well as monetize them. The company is already engaged with their 70,000+ user base to experience the Web 3 platform. The company plans to onboard five hundred thousand users within this year to subscribe to their Web 3 products and services.

Speaking about his investment in Myraah, Arun Balakrishnan said, “I have always taken keen interest in start-ups working with transformational technology. I believe Myraah’ s Web 3 platform has the potential to alter the internet space in India by giving users control over their content.”

Gaurav Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Myraah, said, “We thank our investors for showing confidence in our platform. The advent of Web 3 will usher a new era for over six hundred million internet users in India and we hope to onboard 500K early adopters in the first year.”

Myraah said in its release that it will offer the following Web 3 products and services - Web 3.0 Locker: a private and secure storage to store your files, pictures, videos and NFTs; Web 3.0 Thoughts: a private place to store your ideas, thoughts or secrets away from bots, AI or humans; Web 3.0 Website Builder: No Code tool enables anyone to create a Web 3 website in just a few clicks, without requiring any IT skills. These products have developed in-house by Myraah’ s team of developers and data scientists.

Myraah is a technology company that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help SMEs, MSMEs, small business and professionals create a digital identity in English and several Indian languages.