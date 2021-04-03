Anand Mahindra seeks solution to effectively manage Covid-19

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has called for ideas to help manage medical staff’s differing needs as rising Covid-19 cases put pressure on them in certain states.
Responding to a statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Twitter on the need for medical staff as cases increase in the State, Mahindra called for ideas to work on solutions.
“I have already directed for infrastructure to be added wherever necessary. We can increase the beds, ventilators, oxygen supply and medicine supply. But what about doctors, nurses and medical staff? Read a statement shared from the official CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) Maharashtra Twitter account.
Quoting the tweet, Mahindra wrote, “This is a valid & critical issue. We will work on solutions. With differing criticality of the pandemic in States can we create a mobile force of medical staff to go where the need is acute? Perhaps a medical force like the National Disaster Response Force? All ideas welcome.”
Eight states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, have witnessed a “steep rise in the Covid daily new cases, according to an official release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
These states accounted for 81.42 per cent of the new cases reported. In the last 24 hours, 89,129 new cases were registered in India.
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,913, as per the release.
As India’s total active caseload reaches 6,58,909, the state alone accounts for nearly 60 per cent of it’s total active caseload.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM has warned of an impending lockdown in the state if things do not visibly improve over the next couple of days.
“I am giving an indication for a complete lockdown, but not announcing it formally. If things do not improve visibly in a couple of days and if no other solution is found, we will have to announce another lockdown like it is being done globally,” said the Maharashtra CM.
