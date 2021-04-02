Maharashtra: Thackeray warns of Covid lockdown if cases rise further

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Maharashtra could face another lockdown in a couple of days. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday said this in an online address. He said that he is consulting experts to find an alternative.
Thackeray said that the State Government is stuck in a difficult situation as another lockdown will hurt the economy. However, if the Covid numbers keep on rising then in 15 to 20 days the situation could be beyond control as the available medical infrastructure would be inadequate to accommodate new patients.
The State Government can set more beds and hospitals with ventilators but getting trained doctors, nurses and specialist is difficult. Since the beginning of the pandemic many doctors and nurses have contracted the infections, and they are suffering from fatigue even after getting cured.
The total number of active cases increased to 3,89,832. The massive surge in cases has only seen in the last two months. On February 1, 1,948 fresh cases were reported, which increased to staggering 47,827 on Friday.
According to the available data, the death rate last year on November 20 was 2.26 per cent, which dipped to 1.96 on December 20. On January 21, it further decreased to 1.69 per cent and on February 21 it reached 0.82 per cent but after that it has been on the upswing. On Friday the death rate had reached 1.91 per cent.
The Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and senior BJP leader, Pravin Darekar in a statement said that the BJP will not tolerate another lockdown that will hurt the common man. He said that if the Thackeray government wants to impose a lockdown, it should first deposit ₹5,000 in the accounts of the poor workers from all sectors, youth appearing for exams and small business owners. Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has also taken a stand that there is no need for lockdown, Darekar said.
