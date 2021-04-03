Maharashtra adds record 49,477 new Covid-19 cases

The number of new Covid cases continue to rise in Maharashtra unabated, and on Saturday, it hit 49,447 cases. It is the highest single-day rise in cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases have taken the total number of Covid patients in the state to 4,01,172.

Pune district is in top position with 73,599 cases, followed by Mumbai at 60,846 and Nagpur at 52,408 cases.

A press statement by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department said that 37,821 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of patients Covid patients discharged after a full recovery to 24.95 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 84.49 per cent. There were 277 Covid deaths reported in the state with a case fatality rate of 1.88 per cent. Currently, 21.57 lakh people are in-home quarantine, and 18,994 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement said.

Yesterday, in an online address, the Chief Minister had said that if the Covid numbers keep on rising, then in 15 to 20 days the situation could be beyond control as the available medical infrastructure in the state would be inadequate to accommodate new Covid patients.