AP steps up focus on skill development, to set up 30 centres

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to expedite setting up of 30 Skill Development Centres (SDCs), covering all Parliamentary constituencies in the State.
In a review meeting, the Chief Minister said that the SDCs would be playing an important role in providing high quality skilled workforce and development of industry.
The Government has set aside land for setting up of SDCs at 20 locations and the search is on for the remaining colleges while the curriculum has been prepared dividing it into finishing skills and alternative employment courses.
A total of 162 courses will be made available at the SDCs with 127 relating to Finishing Skills and 35 for Alternative Employment.
In regard to developing and designing the Skill Development Curriculum, so far four international institutes-- Singapore Polytechnic, Van Hall Larenstein (University of Applied Studies), GIZ and Department for International Development have partnered with the State government.
For setting up of lab infrastructure at the skill centres, 23 reputed organisations including Dell, Tata, HP, IBM, Biocon have come forward for signing MoU with the government and discussions are on with 35 other companies, according to a release.
