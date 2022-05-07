Bike taxis not permitted in Tamil Nadu, says an RTI reply

Bike taxis that facilitate sharing of pillion seats in motorcycles are not permitted to operate in Tamil Nadu. Two -wheelers cannot be used for commercial purposes, the Public Information Officer in the Commissionerate of Transport said in response to an RTI filed by an applicant.

Presently, bike taxi permits are not issued in Tamil Nadu. Further, two-wheelers are not permitted to be operated for commercial purposes in the State, the official said in response to the RTI on furnishing details of bike taxi permits in the State.

However, bike taxi aggregators like Rapido are operating in the State based on a judgement given by the Madras High Court in August 2021. A Division Bench then stayed the operation of an order passed by a single judge restraining Hyderabad-based Roppen Transportation Services from operating their mobile app Rapido in Tamil Nadu until the State government frames regulations for services such as carpooling, bike taxi and call taxi.

The Centre government, later in August last year, issued a notification amending the Motor Vehicle Act to allow the use of all types of two-wheelers, including electric vehicles as transport vehicles. However, the State government is yet to legalise bike taxis

To a question in RTI about whether usage of two-wheeler for delivery/commercial purpose and as bike taxis via apps need any permit from the transport department or any department, the official responded that there is no such permission given.