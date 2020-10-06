BMS elects new team, to step up protests

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
The national conference of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has elected a new panel of office bearers even as the BJP-affiliated union decided to maintain a distance from the ruling Narendra Modi government.
Its newly elected general secretary Binay Kumar Sinha told reporters at a press conference here on Tuesday that BMS has called for continuous agitations against anti-worker provisions in the new Labour Codes.
Upadhyay said BMS may also go for a nationwide strike if the Centre does not change its labour policies.
He said six resolutions were passed at the conference, which was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Sinha said the BMS welcomed the Supreme Court decision scrapping Gujrat labour reforms. A resolution demanded “the central and state Governments to stop the brutal way of amending labour laws, desist from ‘Ordinance Raj’ in labour sector and respect the views expressed by social organisations.” Another resolution demanded the government to call a round table of stakeholders and formulate a National Employment Policy.
The BMS demanded review of all pension schemes in favour of employees, pension for all of not less than 50 per cent of salary linked to cost of living index and medical scheme and a minimum pension of ₹5,000 for the unorganised sector.
On the plight of migrant workers, the BMS said it was caused by the imbalance in industrial development and demanded effective changes in the law on migrant workers, national level registration, social security and other facilities.
Trade unionist Hiranmay Pandya replaced Saji Narayanan as president and the national conference also elected a team of 31 office bearers and central executive committee of 100 members.
