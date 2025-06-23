Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) commenced the academic year for the batch 2025-27 with an induction programme on June 21. It welcomed the 43rd batch of MBA, 12th batch of MBA - Banking and Financial Services (BKFS), eighth batch of MBA - Human Resources (HRM), seventh batch of MBA- Marketing, fourth batch of MBA - International Business (IB) and first batch of MBA (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) at the event. The batch comprises 563 students across MBA programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan Kalyandurg, President, Honeywell Technology Solutions and alumnus of TAPMI’s 1989-91 batch, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said success in today’s world demands more than academic excellence.

Urging students to apply their learning practically, think across disciplines and develop a problem-solving mindset, he highlighted the importance of teamwork, strong communication skills and leveraging AI as a tool rather than a crutch.

Encouraging students to be fearless, work hard and embrace lifelong learning, he concluded by stressing the importance of ethics and values as essential guides through every challenge.

Kirti Timmanagoudar, Head (Co-lending and Strategic Alliances) at IIFL (India Infoline Group) and alumna of TAPMI’s 1999–2001 batch, who was the guest of honour, said TAPMI offers more than academics. It builds character and resilience.

Timmanagoudar encouraged students to embrace every opportunity, remain curious and focus on honing communication and collaboration skills. While acknowledging the importance of grades, she emphasised that adaptability, self-confidence and the ability to learn from both success and failure are what truly shape a career.

Welcoming the incoming batch, Rajeev Kumra, Director of TAPMI, reflected on the inspiring legacy of the institute’s founder, TA Pai. He highlighted the core values and strengths that have established TAPMI as one of India’s leading B-schools, known for academic excellence, industry relevance and a strong ethical foundation.

Vasanth Kamath, Chair - Admissions, presented the batch profile, showcasing the diversity and dynamism of the new cohort. The 500-plus strong batch comprises students from a wide range of educational backgrounds and represents 25 states and union territories across India. Notably, the incoming class reflects a near-equal gender ratio, with female students making up 49.91 per cent of the cohort.

Published on June 23, 2025