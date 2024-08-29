Speakers at the ongoing two-day Global Ayurveda Summit in Kochi have called for promoting Kerala as a healthcare destination by focusing on its unique strengths in modern medicine, ayurveda, and tourism.

Speakers at the various sessions of the event stressed on the need for a holistic and integrated approach in healthcare management by combining the latest developments in medical sciences with indigenous and traditional knowledge systems.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan set the tone for the deliberations by focusing on the policy initiatives of the State government to facilitate a holistic healthcare environment. “Our strength lies in seamlessly blending traditional ayurvedic practice with cutting-edge modern medicine,” he said. The government has invested ₹1,000 crore in the past three years to develop the Ayush infrastructure in the State, including an International Institute of ayurveda research and a new ayurveda medical college in Idukki, he said.

In his keynote address, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary Ayush, said the Indian Ayush market is expected to reach $200 billion by 2030. The sector has witnessed an exponential growth in the past 10 years, from $2.85 billion to $24 billion.

On the global promotion of ayurveda, Kotecha said the ministry is working to position ayurveda as a global healthcare solution by establishing a WHO-Global Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamnagar and 24 strategic country-to-country MoUs. He also said Ayush will soon be part of the Prime Ministers Insurance scheme.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George called for strengthening the synergy between modern and traditional medical systems, alongside tourism in Kerala.

Ahmed Gasim, Minister of State for Health, Republic of Maldives, said Kerala is the main choice for people from Maldives for their healthcare needs. Lauding the healthcare facilities in the State, Gasim called for improved coordination between different service providers. He also called for added care in the areas of accountability, data protection, and safety. A standardisation of services will further bolster the sector, he said.

The two-day summit is spearheaded by CII-Kerala with support from the Ministry of Ayush, and Central and State governments.