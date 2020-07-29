Coimbatore Consumer Cause cautions job seekers about misleading handbills

Job aspirants be warned - handbills claiming full/part-time jobs in State Bank Group, assuring monthly income of ₹30,000 and pension for 100 years after five years in service apart from a host of other benefits is being widely circulated in this part of the country.

And since the handbill bears State Bank emblem, people trust that the opening is for a job in State Bank.

The openings are for positions such as educational planner, pension coordinator and home loan advisor. “Anyone – retired, self-employed or otherwise, but above 25 years with pass mark in Standard X, XII or higher learning is eligible to apply,” the handbill states, directing the job seeker to call the mobile number mentioned in the notice.

When the applicant evinces interest, he/she is asked to appear for an interview with a copy of their respective Aadhaar and PAN card, 10th Mark sheet, bank account front page and 3 passport size photo. The venue as sent vide an SMS reads “Recruitment manager SBI Group Limited, 4th Floor, Jaya Enclave, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore (State Bank of India NRI Branch).”

Enquiries revealed that State Bank had nothing to do with it and candidates asked to contact SBI Life Insurance Company, located near NRI Branch of SBI.

A couple of applicants said “it is not appointment”; the hirer convinced us into taking a policy and canvassing with friends and relatives for selling SBI Life Insurance products.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) has in the meanwhile taken up the matter with the Chairman of State Bank, seeking immediate intervention.

“How can the bank remain silent over misuse of its name and emblem in the notice? Could anyone get pension for 100 years by working just for five years? Such claims are tall and misleading,” said K Kathirmathiyon, Secretary, CCC.

“If SBI Life Insurance – which is a separate entity - wants to engage insurance agents or canvass for its products, it could declare its true identity. Why take shelter under State Bank?” the CCC Secretary continued, citing a May 2014 order passed by the Allahabad High Court against SBI Life Insurance for tarnishing/ misusing the name of State Bank.

“It is most unfortunate that State Bank officials are turning a blind eye to the issue, instead of lodging a complaint with the police against such miscreants,” he said, voicing concern.