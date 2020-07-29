Coimbatore Consumer Cause cautions job seekers about misleading handbills

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
Job aspirants be warned - handbills claiming full/part-time jobs in State Bank Group, assuring monthly income of ₹30,000 and pension for 100 years after five years in service apart from a host of other benefits is being widely circulated in this part of the country.
And since the handbill bears State Bank emblem, people trust that the opening is for a job in State Bank.
The openings are for positions such as educational planner, pension coordinator and home loan advisor. “Anyone – retired, self-employed or otherwise, but above 25 years with pass mark in Standard X, XII or higher learning is eligible to apply,” the handbill states, directing the job seeker to call the mobile number mentioned in the notice.
When the applicant evinces interest, he/she is asked to appear for an interview with a copy of their respective Aadhaar and PAN card, 10th Mark sheet, bank account front page and 3 passport size photo. The venue as sent vide an SMS reads “Recruitment manager SBI Group Limited, 4th Floor, Jaya Enclave, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore (State Bank of India NRI Branch).”
Enquiries revealed that State Bank had nothing to do with it and candidates asked to contact SBI Life Insurance Company, located near NRI Branch of SBI.
A couple of applicants said “it is not appointment”; the hirer convinced us into taking a policy and canvassing with friends and relatives for selling SBI Life Insurance products.
Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) has in the meanwhile taken up the matter with the Chairman of State Bank, seeking immediate intervention.
“How can the bank remain silent over misuse of its name and emblem in the notice? Could anyone get pension for 100 years by working just for five years? Such claims are tall and misleading,” said K Kathirmathiyon, Secretary, CCC.
“If SBI Life Insurance – which is a separate entity - wants to engage insurance agents or canvass for its products, it could declare its true identity. Why take shelter under State Bank?” the CCC Secretary continued, citing a May 2014 order passed by the Allahabad High Court against SBI Life Insurance for tarnishing/ misusing the name of State Bank.
“It is most unfortunate that State Bank officials are turning a blind eye to the issue, instead of lodging a complaint with the police against such miscreants,” he said, voicing concern.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1086 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105511001115 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...