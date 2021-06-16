National

Covaxin is ‘highly purified’, says Bharat Biotech

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 16, 2021

Allays fears over use of newborn calf serum

Covaxin is highly purified to contain only the inactivated virus components by removing all other impurities, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker was responding to some social media posts regarding composition of Covaxin and that it contains newborn calf serum.

Calf Serum not present in final Covaxin product, says Health Ministry

Newborn calf serum is used in manufacturing viral vaccines, it said, adding, “It is used for the growth of cells, but neither used in growth of SARS CoV2 virus nor in the final formulation.”

‘Transparently documented’

Bovine serum is being widely used in the manufacture of vaccines globally for several decades, the company said in a statement.

Ocugen selects Jubilant HollisterStier as manufacturer for Covaxin in US

The usage of newborn calf serum has been transparently documented over the last nine months, the company said.

Published on June 16, 2021

