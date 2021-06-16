Covaxin is ‘highly purified’, says Bharat Biotech

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Covaxin is highly purified to contain only the inactivated virus components by removing all other impurities, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday.
The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker was responding to some social media posts regarding composition of Covaxin and that it contains newborn calf serum.
Calf Serum not present in final Covaxin product, says Health Ministry
Newborn calf serum is used in manufacturing viral vaccines, it said, adding, “It is used for the growth of cells, but neither used in growth of SARS CoV2 virus nor in the final formulation.”
Bovine serum is being widely used in the manufacture of vaccines globally for several decades, the company said in a statement.
Ocugen selects Jubilant HollisterStier as manufacturer for Covaxin in US
The usage of newborn calf serum has been transparently documented over the last nine months, the company said.
