At 53,476 daily Covid cases highest since late October last year

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As many as 53,476 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since October 23, taking the total number of active infections in the country close to the 4-lakh mark.
During the same period, over 23.03 lakh vaccinations were carried out across the country to take the total number of vaccine shots delivered to over 5.31 crore.
According to the Health Ministry, three States – Maharashtra (31,855), Punjab (2,613) and Kerala (2,456) -- accounted for 74 per cent of the cases reported since Wednesday morning. Other States reporting substantially high number of Covid-19 cases are Karnataka (2,298), Chhattisgarh (2,106), Gujarat (1,990), Madhya Pradesh (1,712), Tamil Nadu (1,636) and Delhi (1,254). Haryana and Rajasthan are other two States displaying upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases.
A total of 251 people died of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,60,692.
