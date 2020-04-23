Form detailed exit strategy in the remaining period of lockdown: CWC

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
The Congress Working Committee in its meeting, held virtually, on Thursday, demanded that the remaining period of lockdown should be used to prepare and publish a detailed ‘exit strategy’ and a comprehensive ‘road map’ for the future.
“The States must be empowered to devise solutions to challenges due to Covid-19,” says the resolution, which was adopted unanimously by the CWC, the party’s highest decision-making body.
The ongoing nationwide lockdown is slated to end on May 3.
AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said one concern is that the BJP is seeking to inflame communal divisions even during theses testing times. “The virus does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, religion or gender. As a nation, we must be wary of forces that seek to polarise in times of crisis such as these. The onus lies on us to ensure that we stand together as one nation in the face of all odds,” the CWC resolution says.
“The CWC strongly recommends a complete loan moratorium on agricultural and other loans for a period of at least one year along with complete interest subvention,” Venugopal said, while reading from the resolution.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it is tragic that we are still lagging behind in establishing a robust and accurate testing regime for Covid-19 infection. “Testing, Tracing, Quarantine and Treatment are crucial to containing the disease,” he said, reading out from the CWC resolution.
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Despite initial productivity gains, we could be overrating the benefits of ‘work from home’
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...