Centre lacks compassion, large-heartedness to address Covid-19 situation: Sonia Gandhi

The Congress Working Committee has met here on Thursday through video conferencing to assess the situation in the country during the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Addressing her party colleagues, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said compassion, large-heartedness and alacrity that should be forthcoming from the Union Government is conspicuous by its absence.

She said it is disturbing that the pandemic has increased both in spread and speed in three weeks. "The Central Government does not appear to have a clear idea of how the situation will be managed after May 3. A lockdown of the present nature after that date would be even more devastating," she added.

She said she wrote several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering constructive cooperation and suggestions, but they have been acted upon only partially and in a miserly way. "The compassion, large-heartedness and alacrity that should be forthcoming from the Central Government are conspicuous by its absence. Our focus must continue to be on successfully engaging with health, food security and livelihood issues," she said.

She reiterated that testing remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality. "PPE kits are being provided to our doctors and healthcare workers, but the number and quality is poor," she said.

Seeks mitigation of hardship

She alleged that entitlement of food grains under the National Food Security Act has not yet reached the beneficiaries. She said 12 crore jobs have been lost in the first phase of the lockdown. "Unemployment is likely to increase further as economic activity remains at a standstill. It is imperative to provide at least Rs.7,500 to each family to tide over this crisis," she demanded and pointed out that migrant workers and farmers are facing distress. "The issues of weak and unclear procurement policies and disrupted supply chains need to be addressed without delay. Necessary facilities must be made available to the farmers for the next round of Kharif crops which will begin in the coming 2 months," she said.

The Congress president said funds legitimately owed to states have been held back. She criticised the BJP for "spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred". "Grave damage is being done to our social harmony," she said.