Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has said its Baddi plant (in Himachal Pradesh) has received an import alert from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“The US revenues from products supplied from this facility contributed to 1-2 per cent of FY22 total revenues,” the company said in a stock exchange filing, without detailing the products. Glenmark Pharma shares were down about 1.4 per cent on the BSE, at ₹395.95, at 10.27 am, Thursday.

The plant had been under an OAI (official action indicated) status, following the USFDA’s inspection in June 2022. Referring to a communication in September on the continuation of the OAI status at its Baddi facility, Glenmark said it would engage with the USFDA to resolve the import alert at the earliest.

An import alert informs USFDA’s field staff and public that the agency “has enough evidence to allow for ‘detention without physical examination’ (DWPE) of products that appear to be in violation of the FDA’s laws and regulations”. These violations could be related to the product, manufacturer, shipper and/or other information, the USFDA said.