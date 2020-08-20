Godrej Interio launches new product range in Kochi

To cater to the demand Onam festival season demand, Godrej Interio has announced the launch of its exclusive sofa-set and bedroom-set range in Kochi.

The newly launched products Bobbin range of Sofa and Gradient Sofa range are the latest addition to the brand’s wide range of sofa sets, while Apex bedroom-set will widen the bedroom set category.

Bobbin and Gradient have been designed as affordable solutions to enhance the living space. These product ranges are available in 3-seater, 2-seater and 1-seater configurations; and offer two colour shade options each. Similarly, in the bedroom set range, Apex is designed for the people who seek to upgrade their lifestyle. Available in both king and queen sizes, the bed also offers abundant storage space.

As part of launch offers, customers will also get a chance to win a brand-new laptop or mega discounts on the total value of the purchase.

The exclusive offers also include free gifts such as bed sheets and pillow, and up to 25 per cent discount on the products.