Guruvayur Devasom Board seeks to end rumours surrounding temple, Goodwin Jewellers

The Guruvayur Devaswom Board, the administration in charge of the renowned Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple near Thrissur in Kerala, has sought to end the rumours connected with one of the arms of the controversial Goodwin Jewellers being 'in charge of the security of the temple gold.'

K B Mohandas, Chairman of Guruvayur Devaswom Board, told BusinessLine that the gold jeweller was not at all involved with the security of the temple. Only, one of their arms, Goodwin Security Systems, had been handling the e-surveillance systems until a year ago.

They have supplied some equipment for use by the temple administration and was carrying out an annual maintenance contract. The contract had expired last year, but has not been renewed after finding that many security equipments that had been supplied had become obsolete.

Goodwin Security Systems was in charge of the e-surveillance system for three to four years prior to the new management taking over the administration in January 2018, Mohandas said. He added that the system has now been replaced with those by supplied by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

Meanwhile, a senior official in the Sabarimala temple administration told BusinessLine that the said company was involved in supplying surveillance systems in the Sannidhanam and surrounding areas of the hill shrine four years back. But the contract had lasted only for one year, as they have donated the equipments at free of cost as a devotee of Lord Ayyappa. Now, the e-security work has been entrusted with another company.