Goodwin Jewellers case: EoW to take over investigation

Busting myths about the risks aircraft face while in the air
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
In the alleged Goodwin Jewellers fraud case, the Dombivali Police has handed it over to the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Thane on Tuesday.
According to a police official, As of October 29, 69 complaints have been registered for an alleged fraud of Rs.3.87 crore.
The case came into light after several investors of the Goodwin Group alleging that they had been duped of investments worth Rs 1.87 crore with the Dombivali branch. The investors stated that they had invested their monies in two schemes floated by Goodwin Jewellers. Goodwin Jewellers has 14 branches across the state
The Dombivali police later registered a First Information Report (FIR) against M Suneel Kumar, chairman of Goodwin Group; managing director, M Sudheer Kumar; and Manish Kundi, manager of the Dombivli branch of Goodwin Jewellers as the accused.The three have been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)
According to a police official of the EOW, Thane, “A lookout notice has been sent out against the three accused. We have also sealed the shops and offices of Goodwin Jewellers. Both the owners were not found at their residence in Palava, Naupada. Currently, they are untraceable but, we have a few leads, we are working on them.”
Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, APMC police station in Vashi has registered complaints from 150 investors of Goodwin Jewellers for an undisclosed amount. According to a police official associated with the APMC police station, the case will be later handed over to the EOW in Navi Mumbai.
Businessline also got to know that a few investors had also approached the Palghar police. One of the officials mentioned above said that the accused will be prosecuted simultaneously by the EOWs of Thane and Navi Mumbai.
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Details of iPhone 12 - the rumoured successor of iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max - are emerging
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism