Goodwin Jewellers case: EoW to take over investigation

In the alleged Goodwin Jewellers fraud case, the Dombivali Police has handed it over to the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Thane on Tuesday.

According to a police official, As of October 29, 69 complaints have been registered for an alleged fraud of Rs.3.87 crore.

The case came into light after several investors of the Goodwin Group alleging that they had been duped of investments worth Rs 1.87 crore with the Dombivali branch. The investors stated that they had invested their monies in two schemes floated by Goodwin Jewellers. Goodwin Jewellers has 14 branches across the state

The Dombivali police later registered a First Information Report (FIR) against M Suneel Kumar, chairman of Goodwin Group; managing director, M Sudheer Kumar; and Manish Kundi, manager of the Dombivli branch of Goodwin Jewellers as the accused.The three have been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

According to a police official of the EOW, Thane, “A lookout notice has been sent out against the three accused. We have also sealed the shops and offices of Goodwin Jewellers. Both the owners were not found at their residence in Palava, Naupada. Currently, they are untraceable but, we have a few leads, we are working on them.”

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, APMC police station in Vashi has registered complaints from 150 investors of Goodwin Jewellers for an undisclosed amount. According to a police official associated with the APMC police station, the case will be later handed over to the EOW in Navi Mumbai.

Businessline also got to know that a few investors had also approached the Palghar police. One of the officials mentioned above said that the accused will be prosecuted simultaneously by the EOWs of Thane and Navi Mumbai.