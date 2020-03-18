In Karnataka malls, cinemas to be remain closed for one more week

Karnataka government has extended closure of malls, cinemas, multiplexes, exhibitions halls, pubs by another week up to March 31. The government also has set aside ₹200 crore to handle the virus crisis.

A decision to this effect was taken on Wednesday at a special Cabinet meet chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and announced in the Assembly.

The Cabinet meet also took the decision to form a task force. Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu will be the chairperson and the other members of the task force include Deputy Chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan; Home minister Basavaraj Bommai; Medical Education Minister K Sudharkar and the chief secretary. The special task force is expected to monitor on daily basis and issue regular updates and advisory.

Three more cases

On Wednesday, three new coronavirus-positive cases have been reported. A patient, 25-year-old male resident of Bengaluru who returned from Madrid-Spain on March 13 is now admitted in a designated isolation hospital. Another patient, a 56-year-old female resident of Bengaluru returned back from the US on March 6 has tested positive for Covid-19. A 35 year old male from Bengaluru who returned from US on March 10 has been in strict home quarantine.

Screening at Airport

The cabinet also has taken a decision that all international passengers on arrival are to be compulsorily screened and isolated for 15-16 days.

Any person who has returned from Covid-19 affected countries or has been in personal contact with such person must remain in home isolation for 14 days up on arrival in India irrespective of having any symptoms or not. Also, should self-notify to nearest government hospital or call 104 health helpline. Maintain personal hygiene, use tissue paper/handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, frequently wash hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser and avoid attending mass social gatherings.

Sudhakar said that all international passengers arriving in Karnataka would be stamped on the right hand to identify them as having travelled overseas.

Chief Minister further said “Steps will also be taken to restrict public entry into the State secretariat.”

The special Cabinet also took stock of the bird flu (avian flu) in Mysuru and Davangere, Kyasanur Forest Disease, or Monkey Fever in Shivamogga and swine flu in parts of Bidar and Kalaburgi.

Lock-down

The Chief minister said all directions and guidelines issued on March 13 is being extended upto March 31. The State government last week had ordered all malls, cinema theatres, multiplexes, exhibitions halls, pubs and any public gatherings like marriages and conferences to be closed for a period of one week starting from March 14.

Later the civic authorities (BBMP) also issued advisory asking all wedding functions and sport activities be cancelled and also asked even schools, colleges and universities to be closed.