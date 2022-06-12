Karkinos Healthcare opens advanced cancer diagnostics, research centre in Kochi  

Karkinos Healthcare, a technology-driven, oncology focussed managed health care platform, has launched ‘Advanced Centre for Cancer Diagnostics and Research’ in Kochi.

The centre was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The centre will serve as a central lab for the Karkinos’ global oncology network, analysing specimens at molecular and genomic level to aid in personalised targeted therapy, predicting possible response to treatment as well as to evaluate response by liquid biopsy.

Moni Abraham Kuriakose, Co-Founder, Medical Director & CEO–Kerala Operations, Karkinos Healthcare said, ”Avanced Center for Cancer Diagnostics and Research is the dedicated research lab that strives to create solutions for the future through innovation. The focus is on early diagnostic tools, molecular assays for precision medicine, which are not readily available in the country.

Sundar Raman, Co-Founder of Karkinos Healthcare, said, the estimated number of new cancer patients in India is 13.2 lakhs and existing number is three-times of this rate. The catastrophe is that diagnoses are happening at late stage which is increasing the cost of treatment and lowering the cure rate. Karkinos attempts to bring synergy in distributed healthcare infrastructure through technology, so that cancer screening can be done at the community level and patient care becomes coordinated and seamless through the Karkinos Command Centre. The vision of Karkinos Healthcare is to improve the cancer care experience and cure.

Karkinos Healthcare has installed the most advanced high-throughput HPV assay equipment Cobas 6800 with the ability to test over 1200 Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) assays of all high-risk types. Karkinos healthcare has partnered with professional organisations such as Kerala Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecologic (KFOG) to support World Health Organisation’s mission of eliminating cervical cancer by 2030.

Karkinos Healthcare, pioneering the Distributed Cancer Care Network model in India has Ratan Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Ronnie Screwvala, Vijay Shekar Sharma, and Bhavish Agarwal amongst its set of investors. The Tata Group is investing ₹110 crore in Karkinos while Rakuten Medical, the global clinical stage biotechnology company, Mayo Clinic and Reliance Digital Health, hold minority stakes. Venture Capital fund Endiya Partners also has a stake in the company.

Karkinos Healthcare started its oncology services from Idukki district in Kerala from April 2021 and since then has expanded to Ernakulam, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod.

Karkinos Healthcare has expanded now to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur and Delhi-NCR and ramping up its operations across India with a target to develop 400 community cancer centers.