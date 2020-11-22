KCR-led TRS Government rooted in corruption, says Javadekar

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today described the six-year K Chandrasekhar Rao Government as a family rule steeped in corruption marked by the neglect of peoples’ concerns.

Addressing a press conference and releasing a political charge sheet against the KCR Government, he said: “during the six-year tenure of K Chandrasekhar Rao, while the family gained, the State debt has zoomed, and its finances were in a precarious situation.”

On GHMC elections

He said, “the Dubbaka Assembly elections results giving a resounding win to BJP will be repeated in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in Hyderabad.”

“A vote for TRS is like a vote for MIM. The voter has to choose judiciously as to whether they want a BJP Mayor in Hyderabad or a MIM major. A vote or TRS, Congress and MIM are like a vote for MIM indirectly,” he said.

Exuding confidence of repeating the recent success in Dubbaka assembly elections, Javadekar said “during the six-year rule, the KCR family and family of Asaduddin Oawasi gained at the cost of peoples’ interest. At the same time State debt has grown by leaps and bounds.”

Referring to Congress, he said “it was a vote cutter party, whose presence will benefit TRS and MIM indirectly. Therefore I call upon the people to vote for BJP, to ensure all-round development of Hyderabad and to fulfil various promises.”

“Telangana was not created to pave the way for a single-family rule and loot by one family. The State was created with the support o the BJP in the interest of people of Telangana and meet their aspirations. But the new State under the TRS has not implemented various promises it made including one lakh jobs to youth, 1 lakh two-bedroom houses, and transforming Hussiansagar lake into a clean water lake. Not one of these have been completed,” he said.

On the contrary, the Narendra Modi Government has thus far implemented 2.5 crore houses. If the State had permitted it, Hyderabad would have a significant number of homes, he said.

Misinformation campaign

Javadekar made it clear that there is no plan to disinvest LIC and Railways as being wrongly communicated to people by some parties.

“KCR promised a global city like Dallas but has made it a ‘Flood City’ where during the recent rains many colonies in the city were inundated and they were still in 6-7 feet water even now,” he said.

Referring to Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre, he said that if the State had implemented it instead of Arogyashree, people would have benefited during the Covid times.

Mentioning about Direct Benefit Transfer schemes of the Centre, he said the Modi Government has passed on benefits directly to the beneficiaries. In the case of Hyderabad, KCR promised ₹10,000 to flood-hit, and most of the money has not been handed over to them.