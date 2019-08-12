Kirloskar Brothers assists in relief measures in flood-hit Sangli

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) initiated flood relief measures in Sangli district of Maharashtra providing assistance to the authorities as well as flood-affected families. Sangli houses the company’s first factory at Kirloskarvadi, a township developed by Laxmanrao Kirloskar 100 years ago.

The company deputed its engineers along with necessary equipment to help and assist the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in its efforts in flood relief. It provided fuel for the boats on the mission.

The company has been providing food, drinking water and medical aid to the affected in Ramanadnagar and Dudhondi villages. KBL has also arranged accommodation to the NDRF team working relentlessly in the rescue efforts.

Commenting on the situation and the efforts put in by all towards rescue, Sanjay Kirloskar CMD of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd in a press statement said “Our team of technicians and engineers are putting in their best efforts to help the NDRF teams in all possible ways. While Sangli is just one part of the country, we have and remain committed to help the authorities in their efforts in such situations anywhere in our country”.

As the flood situation improves, the company will continue with its rescue measures, particularly providing medical aid and sanitation to the affected areas till normalcy is restored.