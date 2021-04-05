National

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 05, 2021

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

I resign on moral grounds to carry out a preliminary probe, says Deshmukh in his Twitter account

Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, has decided to resign from his position hours after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the corruption allegations made against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

"Since CBI is now going to investigate him, it is not correct for him to now stay on the position," said a leader of NCP as quoted by an NDTV report.

In a statement posted to his official Twitter account, Deshmukh said that the resignation was made “on moral grounds” (as translated from Marathi) to carry out a preliminary probe within 15 days into former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh's allegations against him.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary investigation into the corruption allegations made by Singh against the Maharashtra Home Minister. The court has asked the investigation agency to complete the probe within 15 days, post which the CBI director can take further course of action, terming the case ‘extraordinary and unprecedented’ as per an Indian Express report.

Published on April 05, 2021

