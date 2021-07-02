Maharashtra to vaccinate all eligible by August-end: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the State government wants to vaccinate all eligible population in the State by August 31.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, “ We are getting insufficient vaccines. More vaccines are going to Uttar Pradesh, considering the State’s population. We plan to vaccinate all people in the State by August 31. But the vaccine supply is centralised, and there is no consistency in the supply”.

Pawar added that the government would continue to impose strict restrictions in the State as the number of Covid-19 positive cases are slightly rising in some places. Malls in big cities will remain closed as per the suggestions given by experts, said Pawar. He said that the State government was ready to permit vaccination camps in housing societies if they follow all the rules and regulations.

There are 1,16,667 active cases in the State as of July 1. About 8,634 covid-19 patients were discharged on Thursday, while 9,195 new cases in the State were reported. The recovery rate in the State is 96.01 per cent. Currently, 6,15,285 people are in home quarantine, and 4,339 people are in institutional quarantine.