The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest stealth multi-role frigate “Tamal” on July 1 at Kaliningrad, Russia, which will be the last to be sourced from a foreign manufacturer.

Tamal, the 125m long, and 3900-tonne warship, was built at Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia. Its construction was closely overseen by an Indian team of specialists from the Warship Overseeing Team stationed at Kaliningrad, under the aegis of the Embassy of India, Moscow, said Navy sources.

At Naval Headquarters, the project was steered by the Directorate of Ship Production under the Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, sources added.

The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, as the Chief Guest, in the presence of many high ranking Indian and Russian government and defence officials, they said.

It’s the eighth of the series of Krivak class frigates inducted from Russia over the past two decades. The second ship of the Tushil Class, Tamal, is the upgraded version of their predecessors, Talwar and Teg classes. Both these classes have three ships each, according to sources.

Triput Class

India as part of the broader contract for Tushil class is also building two similar frigates, the Triput Class, at Goa Shipyard Ltd with transfer of technology and design assistance from the Russia.

By the conclusion of this series of ships, Indian Navy will be operating ten ships with similar capabilities and commonality in equipment, weapon and sensor fit over four different classes.

Tamal has over 26 per cent indigenous components, including the BrahMos long range cruise missile for targeting both at sea and land.

The ship has significant upgrades in its arsenal in comparison to its predecessors, such as vertical launched surface-to-air missiles, improved 100 MM gun, new age EO/IR system in addition to the standard 30 MM CIWS, heavyweight torpedoes, urgent-attack anti-submarine rockets, and a host of surveillance and fire control radars and systems.

Force multipliers include Air Early Warning and Multi Role helicopters, which can operate from the deck of Tamal. The combat capability of the ship is augmented by a host of Network Centric Warfare capabilities and advanced Electronic Warfare suite.

Tamal punches well above its weight with a very high tonnage to firepower ratio, extended endurance, and a top speed in excess of 30 knots .

Crew training

The crew, comprising of over 250 personnel, have undergone rigorous ashore as well as afloat training in extremely challenging winter conditions of St Petersburg and Kaliningrad, Russia.

Tamal has successively completed extensive sea trials undertaken over three months, proving its systems, weapons and sensors .

The ship’s name, Tamal , symbolises the mythical sword used for combat by Indra —the King of the gods . The ship’s mascot is inspired by the congruence of the ‘ Jambavant ’ (जाम्बवन्त) the Immortal Bear King of Indian Mythology and the Russian National Animal—the Eurasian Brown Bear.

The ships’ crew collectively takes great pride in calling themselves the ‘The Great Bears’. Tamal stands as a testament to the long standing Indo- Russian cooperation and friendship which has stood the test of time.

Published on June 22, 2025