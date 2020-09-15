No shortage of medical oxygen supply in India: Health Secretary

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The Centre on Tuesday said there is no shortage of medical oxygen available in the country even though medical experts in many States have expressed concern over a shortfall in supply with number of Covid-19 cases increasing.
“As of this morning, we have an oxygen production capacity of 6,900 tonnes a day. While liquid medical oxygen used by Covid and non-Covid patients in the country is 2,800 tonnes, oxygen used for industrial use is around 2,200 tonnes. Still, there is a headroom of 1,900 tonnes,” said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan while briefing the media here.
He, however, advised States to have better facility-level inventory management to ensure hospitals do not run out of oxygen supply. “We have also told States to set up a control room to monitor availability of oxygen on a day-to-day basis. Most States and hospitals have contracts signed with medical oxygen makers and suppliers for dedicated supply a high level,” he said.
Bhushan asked States to replenish the stock in time so that there is always supply available for 2-3 days. He also said the Centre has set up a virtual control room with officials from ministries of health and industries, department of chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and others as members to help the States in dire need.
With the daily number of Covid-19 cases touching close to 1 lakh a day, States are already rushing to secure oxygen supply for those patients who suffer from severe forms of the disease. According to data revealed by the Health Secretary, nearly 6 per cent of hospitalised patients, including those in intensive care and on ventilator, require oxygen.
Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), also present at the briefing, said discussions are still on to work out a mechanism for clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, for which phase 3 trials recently commenced in Russia, in India. He said published studies have shown that the vaccine is safe and capable of generating immune response.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country moved closer to the 5 million mark, of which nearly 20 per cent are active infections. According to the Health Ministry data, over 38.5 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, while around 80,000 have died.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...