hamburger

National

PM Modi wears white safa with tricolour stripes, long trail on 76th Independence Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated on: Aug 15, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort | Photo Credit: -

PM Modi hoists the national flag at the Red Fort; delivers ninth consecutive address

In line with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail for his 76th Independence Day look.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations.

Wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

The safa trail also had similar tricolour stripes as the headgear Modi wore on the occasion.

The prime minister is known for his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans for his Independence Day and Republic Day looks since 2014.

Last year, he wore a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail.

Published on August 15, 2022
India
Republic Day
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you