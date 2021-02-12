Recykal becomes member of WEF’s Circulars Accelerator programme

Recykal, a digital ‘waste-commerce’ solutions provider, has been selected as the first member from India for The Circulars Accelerator Program 2021.

The Circulars Accelerator, led by Accenture, in partnership with Anglo American, Ecolab and Schneider Electric, and in collaboration with UpLink and the World Economic Forum, will connect industry leaders with 17 ground-breaking circular economy entrepreneurs to scale up disruptive, cross-sector value-chain innovation at an unprecedented pace.

Recykal’s unique, integrated approach marks India’s first digital waste-commerce (w-commerce) company that connects waste generators with waste processors and recyclers, and brand owners to solve some of the biggest challenges faced by the industry. The company’s digital solutions are ensuring higher rates of waste collection, recycling and unlocking value for stakeholders across the waste value chain, thereby paving the way for a circular economy ensuring more materials are entering the recycling streams and less moving to landfills.

In doing so, Recykal has saved 12.86 million-kWh energy, 57.71 million litres oil, 18.23 million cubic feet landfill space, 44.44 million litres water and 28,047 trees.

Abhay Deshpande, Founder, Recykal, in a statement said, “We are proud to become a member of this prestigious cohort that will be important in the next decade to India. As India becomes one of the world's biggest waste generators, it is crucial that business leaders recognise waste management and recycling as an industry.”

“Collaborating with The Circulars Accelerator will get us broader recognition, connectivity and right guidance on further scaling up sustainable solutions to amplify the impact we are creating with our work,” he said.

Embracing a more circular economy is crucial in determining the response to the problem of waste management that the world is currently facing. Through its digital platforms namely Marketplace, Smart Centre Solutions and EPR LOOP, Recykal is channelling over 10,000 metric tonnes of recyclables every month, with plans to scale and influence upwards of two million metric tonnes of plastic annually by 2025. Waste collected from various segments like consumers, businesses, aggregators, informal sector are channelised to recyclers, coprocessors and cement kilns.