In a high-stakes appeal to the women of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a bold promise—if his government is reelected, the flagship ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ will not just continue but become even more generous. Under this scheme, which was launched on the eve of crucial State elections, eligible women aged 21 to 65 receive ₹1,500 a month. Shinde pledged to more than double this aid, offering over ₹3,000 a month if his government retains power.

“We didn’t launch this scheme with an eye on the elections,” Shinde said, his voice rising over the cheers of the crowd. “We genuinely want to help you. If you strengthen this government, we will not only continue the scheme, but we will ensure you get more than ₹3,000 each month. This is public money, and we will make sure it goes where it is needed—straight into the hands of women.”

Shinde, addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, accused the opposition of trying to sabotage the program, even alleging that they have moved to the courts to halt the scheme. “They don’t want you to benefit,” he claimed. “But we won’t let them stop us.”

The ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ was launched as a lifeline to underprivileged women across Maharashtra, aiming to provide direct financial assistance of ₹1,500 monthly. However, Shinde’s new promise could take the scheme to unprecedented heights—if his government returns to power.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also the state’s Finance Minister, has backed the Chief Minister’s announcement with financial reassurances. “There’s enough money for this,” he said confidently. I’ve handled the finance portfolio for over a decade, and I assure you, we have the capacity to support this scheme.”

Currently, the scheme comes with an annual cost of ₹46,000 crores, further straining the state’s already fragile finances. With interest dues mounting to ₹48,57 crores, Maharashtra’s economy teeters on the brink of fiscal collapse. Yet, Shinde’s government remains undeterred, betting big on the loyalty of women voters.