Shiv Sena to challenge Governor’s decision in Supreme Court 

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government at 11 am on Thursday.

“The case of disqualification of 16 MLAs is still pending with the Supreme Court. The next hearing is on 11 th ( July). It (the Governor’s order) is unlawful activity. SC has allowed us to approach and we will demand justice,” said Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

He said the Shiv Sena’s legal team is working on the matter and Shiv Sena will not allow any unlawful activity. When asked about the floor test, Raut said, “We are confident that if the law is followed, we will win the floor test”.

Raut alleged that leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has been trying to topple the government from day one when Uddhav Thackeray became Chief Minister. “The Governor House and the BJP are together destroying the Constitution,” said Raut, adding the people of Maharashtra will not sit quiet if the Constitutional provisions are trampled.

The revolt in Shiv Sena

The floor test comes against the backdrop of revolt in Shiv Sena. Senior party leader Eknath Shinde and his supporter MLAs have camped in Guwahati since last week with 38 Sena MLAs and other independent MLAs.

In his letter sent to Maharashtra Legislature’s Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari, said, “A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm. The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made.”