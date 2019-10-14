Telangana RTC strike: Another staffer ends life by hanging himself

Even as the death of driver Srinivas Reddy infuriates the striking employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), another staffer Surender Goud, a conductor belonging to the Ranigunj Depot in the city, committed suicide by hanging on Sunday.

Tension gripped Khammam on Sunday as the body of Srinivas Reddy, who succumbed to burn injuries in a Hyderabad hospital, arrived in the town. Both the employees were reportedly concerned over the recent developments in the corporations and worried about the fate of their jobs and the corporation.

Former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Ponnala Laxmaiah held the State government responsible for the death of the two RTC employees. He alleged that the government was responsible for the crisis in the RTC.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of RTC employees unions has begun a week-long protests as a run-up to the October 19 bandh. The Government is in the process of hiring temporary staff to run the buses. However, it could man only 15-20 per cent of the 10,000 buses. The 10-day old strike has crippled the public transport in the State.

Backed by support from the Opposition parties, the JAC would organise sit-ins in front of the depots. It would also organise public meetings across the State to press for their demands. On October 15, it would organise human chains and 'rasta rokos'. On October 17, it would organise Dhoom Dham (protests by cultural teams).

RTC employees demands

Besides pay revision, the striking RTC employees have demanded the merger of the corporation with the government. They also asked to reduce the tax on diesel, fill up vacancies piled up over a decade and replenish the fleet.