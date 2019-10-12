National

RTC stir forces Govt to extend Dasara holidays by a week for educational institutions

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on October 12, 2019 Published on October 12, 2019

KCR talks tough on agitating TSRTC staff

The strike by TSRTC employees forced the Telangana Government to extend the Dasara holidays for educational institutions by a week. The eight-day old strike by the employees of the utility has crippled public transport in the State.

Most of school children, teachers and other staff depend on RTC buses to go to the schools. With most of the 10,000 RTC buses remaining in the depots, the government has decided to extend the holidays by a week. The schools were to open on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked the Transport to rope in more private buses and hire temporary staff to run the RTC buses. The RTC is running about 10-20 per cent of the buses.

