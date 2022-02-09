The Daily Dose: February 9, 2022

# Sputnik Light to ship out: Morepen Laboratories will start exporting the recently approved Sputnik Light vaccine in two months, Sushil Suri, Chairman and Managing Director told BusinessLine.

Morepen Labs to export Sputnik Light to other countries in two months: Sushil Suri, MD and Chairman

#India vaccinated over 53 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Tuesday, February 8, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Covid-19 vaccination: over 53 lakh doses administered in India on February 8

# Sustained reduction: Lockdown-like restrictions on Sundays are being withdrawn in Kerala after a review meeting of a State-level committee chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday took into consideration ’sustained reduction’ in the number of daily new cases in the State over the past few weeks.

Kerala withdraws lockdown-like restrictions on Sundays

# Less than 5 K : New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined to less than 5,000 to 4,519 as against 5,104 on Monday. After 20,237 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to less than 1 lakh to 90,137. The number of Covid deaths was 37 and 1,15,898 samples were tested.

New Covid cases in TN decline to less than 5,000

# NO & SARS-CoV-2: In a study involving doctors from the Amrita Hospital, Kochi, and scientists from the School of Biotechnology at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a novel intervention for Covid-19 has been explored with the well-known gas Nitric Oxide (NO).

Inhaled Nitric Oxide kills SARS-COV-2 virus, says a joint study

# Trucker trouble in Canada: Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry Tuesday about the economic effects of disruptive demonstrations after the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions.

Canada’s Covid-19 protests threaten border trade with US