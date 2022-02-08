Kerala withdraws lockdown-like restrictions on Sundays

Lockdown-like restrictions on Sundays are being withdrawn in Kerala after a review meeting of a State-level committee chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday took into consideration ’sustained reduction’ in the number of daily new cases in the State over the past few weeks.

The meeting decided that schools may start functioning full-time from February 28. They are being directed to make proper arrangements to welcome all students from that day. Until then, 50 per cent of the students will be allowed to attend classes.

Categorisation to continue

Categorisation of districts based on individual extent of spread will, however, continue for the time being. Considering the advent of the annual season for religious festivals and congregations, especially in North Malabar, relaxations will be granted to allow enhanced devotee participation, though subject to strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Issue of extending such relaxations individually to major upcoming annual congregations at Aluva (Shivratri), the Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram, and the religious congregation at Maramon in Pathanamthitta district, will be examined separately.

Post-Covid registry

The review meeting also decided to direct the Health Department to set up a post-Covid registry to track post-infection status of survivors. A nodal officer has been appointed for the purpose at the State-level while a Deputy District Medical Officer will be in charge at the district-level, the spokesman said.

Th meeting also took into view complaints with regard to late reporting of staff responsible for Covid duty at various government hospitals, especially medical colleges. It recalled that senior doctors had already been directed to check on patients reporting in a serious condition. The Health Department is being directed to strictly ensure this protocol.

The Health Department has also been asked to proceed strictly against private hospitals which are reported to be administering monoclonal antibody treatment to patients with indiscretion.

Covid cases

Test positivity rate (TPR) rose slightly to 30.85 per cent on Tuesday compared to 28.62 per cent the previous day, but recoveries came in at 46,393 in a sustained welcome trend. There was no respite in the death numbers, with the 24 hours ending on Tuesday noon alone reporting 28 (14 on previous day) while another 205 (113) during few days prior were confirmed alongside.

Separately, as many as 591 deaths dating back to previous month or year got added to the list (733 the previous day) after appeals were filed per directions issued by the Centre based on Supreme Court guidelines. This has taken the cumulative death toll during the pandemic so far to 59,939, a shy away from the 60,000-mark.