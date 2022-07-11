The Daily Dose, July 11, 2022 

The tale of two vaccines: A thermostable mRNA vaccine and a DNA vaccine hold out promise for future technologies to be developed from India.

Insacog on Omicron: Omicron sub-variant BA.2’s offspring BA.2.38 has not led to an increase in hospitalisation or disease severity, and a few deaths reported recently are due to comorbidities, Insacog said in its June 20 bulletin released on Sunday.

Protest at Indigo: IndiGo had cut salaries of a large section of its employees when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. After a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave July 2, half of IndiGo’s domestic flights were delayed. The sick leave coincided with Air India’s recruitment drive fuelling speculation of a possible shift.

Vaccine efficacy: Immunisation prevents 3.5-5 million deaths from diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza and measles every year. Elimination of polio in India, and most recently the gradual drop in Covid-19 deaths and cases ever since the get-go of immunisation drives is a long-standing proof to the efficacy of vaccines.

Rewarded for role through the pandemic: Sunil Goel, Managing Director, GlobalHunt India, said, “Businesses, who sustained the Covid crisis and made better outcomes, have rewarded their top executives by compensating them in terms of salary and bonus in subsequent years. That sudden global crisis period was also one the real situation test for leadership.”

Covid concerns: Crude oil futures traded lower on Monday morning due to new threats of Covid emerging in China and concerns over a global recession.At 10.05 am on Monday, September Brent oil futures were at $106.46, down by 0.52 per cent, and August crude oil futures on WTI were at $103.97, down by 0.78 per cent.

Japan’s new mandate: On Japan’s winning party’s agenda are, responses to Covid-19, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising prices.