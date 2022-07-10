IndiGo’s technicians protest against low salaries, go on sick leave in Hyderabad, Delhi

About a week after its cabin crew members took sick leave, IndiGo’s aircraft maintenance technicians were said to have gone on sick leave in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest against low salaries. IndiGo declined to comment on the matter.

IndiGo had cut salaries of a large section of its employees when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. After a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave July 2, half of IndiGo’s domestic flights were delayed. The sick leave coincided with Air India’s recruitment drive fuelling speculation of a possible shift.

Apart from Air India, now owned by Tata group, new airline Akasa Air and Jet Airways have also started hiring processes and this has created a churn in the Aviation industry.

Sick leave is sued in Aviation industry as a method of protest to avoid any disciplinary action.