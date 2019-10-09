TN leaders welcome Modi, Xi ahead of informal summit; hail choice of Mamallapuram as venue

Major political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the principal opposition, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have welcomed the Centre’s decision to hold the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coastal town of Mamallapuram on October 11 and 12.

The China-Mamallapuram connection

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday extended a warm welcome to both the leaders and recalled the Chinese connection with the host town Mamallapuram. “It was the right choice for the meeting. Hosting the two leaders to improve the cordial Indo-China ties is a pride for the State,” he said.

Palaniswami thanked Modi for selecting Mamallapuram for the historic meet. “I welcome the two world leaders on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and the State government,” he said in a statement. He recalled the visit of former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai to Kuzhippanthandalam, a village near Mamallapuram, to open a maternity centre in 1956. This village was then a model village in India. Chinese emissary Yuan Suang had visited the Pallavas, whose port city was Mamallapuram, he said in the release.

DMK chief MK Stalin expressed happiness over Jinping’s visit to the historic town for the summit. “I welcome his visit wholeheartedly and feel proud both leaders will have joint talks at the historical place.”

The two leaders had held talks in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year to help stabilise ties after a stand-off on their disputed border, Doklam.

Jinping will visit Mamallapuram this week for the second India-China informal summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Wednesday as the coastal town has been preparing to welcome the two leaders in the last few days.

The Chinese President, who is visiting the country at the invitation of Modi, will be in Chennai on October 11-12. “The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership,” says a release from the MEA.