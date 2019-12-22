Unity in diversity is India’s speciality: PM Narendra Modi

People were incited, those in high positions shared fake videos, said PM Modi at a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

PM Modi raises slogan of ‘vividhta me ekta, Bharat ki visheshta’ (Unity in diversity is India’s speciality) at Delhi rally.

As it happened

PM Modi on various issues

Citizenship law and NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims.

Amended citizenship law has nothing to do with Indian citizens.

In swipe at AAP, Modi says no appeal for peace from seven-year-old party, it shows violence has its indirect approval.

33,000 police personnel laid down their lives during work since independence but now being attacked mercilessly.

My rivals should burn my effigy if they hate me but they should not target the poor.

Modi accuses rivals of creating fear and chaos, and trying to defame India abroad.

We have never asked anyone if he goes to temple or mosque when it comes to implementing our schemes.

I dare rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work, says Modi, citing his govt’s various development programmes.

Muslims being misled, I have always ensured that documents will never come in way of development schemes and their beneficiaries.

Lie being spread that I brought law to snatch people’s rights, it will not stand.

Some political parties spreading all kinds of rumours, misleading people and stoking their emotions against citizenship law.

Modi asks people at Delhi rally to stand up to show respect for Parliament and lawmakers who passed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

People were incited, those in high positions shared fake videos: Modi on protests against citizenship law.

We built peripheral expressways, opened hundreds of CNG stations to curb pollution.

Delhi govt completely indifferent to city’s biggest problem, which is availability of drinking water: Modi.

25 km of new metro route added annually in last five years, it was 14 km earlier, AAP govt hindering work.

Modi targets AAP govt, says it gave over 2,000 bungalows in posh Delhi locations to ‘VIPs’ close to it in an illegal manner.

Modi attacks rivals for not doing enough for unauthorised colonies, says he decided he cannot let this go on.

I, BJP got chance to usher in a new dawn for over 40 lakh people by giving them ownership rights to their houses, said PM Modi.