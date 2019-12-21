Anti-CAA protests: Death toll in UP violence rises to 11

The anti-CAA protests across the country have brought together opposition parties, students and intellectuals. The protests have also led to violence, with the protesters clashing with the police in several states.

Death toll in UP violence rises to 11

At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the state, officials said on Saturday.

Four deaths were reported from Meerut district, while the boy lost his life in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by police personnel, they said.

After Friday prayers, six people were killed as protesters clashed with the police at several places in the state. They hurled stones and torched vehicles, the officials said.

There have been reports of firing on police personnel deployed to maintain law and order, they said.

Six policemen also received bullet injuries in incidents from various parts of the state, they said, adding the condition of one policeman continued to be critical.

Violence during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests has so far claimed lives in Bijnor, Sambhal, Firozabad, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut in the state.

10 held for violence in Daryaganj

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said.

They have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing their duty, they said.

According to police, the protesters had set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg area on Friday evening. The fire was immediately doused.

Bhim Army chief taken into custody

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was detained by police outside the Jama Masjid early Saturday, after he played hide and seek with security personnel for several hours.

On Friday evening, after security personnel tried to detain him during a march led by his Bhim Army against the new citizenship law from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar, Aazad surfaced inside the mosque. He had given the Delhi Police the slip to reach the mosque.

“We have to make sacrifices so that the legislation is taken back. We do not support violence. We were sitting inside the mosque since Friday morning and our people were not involved in violence,” he said.

A large number of police personnel had stayed put near the mosque, waiting for Aazad to come outside as a large number of people gathered there.

Senior police officers were persuading him to come outside the mosque since last evening. The drama continued for several hours and Aazad finally agreed around 3.15 am on Saturday.

Aazad, whose name means free or independent, said his group was not involved in the violence near Delhi Gate. “Policemen dressed as civilians are instigating violence in a bid to scuttle the protests,” he alleged.

Asked how he breached the tight security ring outside the Jama Masjid, he told PTI that he sneaked into Jama Masjid around 1:30 pm on Friday, wearing a skull cap and wrapping himself in a long shawl. “My name is Chandra Shekhar Aazad. Police cannot hold me captive. I wore a cap and a shawl and entered the masjid easily.”

The protest will continue till Home Minister Amit Shah resigns, he said, adding he will soon address the protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia. Aazad said he had urged his supporters to carry on the protest peacefully.

“Those who are indulging in violence are not our people. Our peaceful protest continues at the historic Jama Masjid. Ambedkarites do not indulge in violence," he said.