Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers `failed’ to follow its own safety policy

“Identify hazards and evaluate for risk and communicate to the concerned for immediate rectification” - this is the first protocol of LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd when it comes safety protocol and dos and don’t as prominently displayed in the company as well as its portal.

Obviously, the company with a sprawling 200-acre facility, ‘failed’ to detect the possibility of the deadly gas leak in its routine checks after it resumed operations a few days ago following lockdown.

This is the preliminary finding of the Visakhapatnam police who already registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the incident on Thursday.

As per preliminary findings, the neuro-toxic styrene chemical leaked from LG Polymers plant in R R Venkatapuram in the port city in the early hours of Thursday. So far, seven were reported dead while more than 200 are battling for their lives in hospitals.

The company was established in 1961 as "Hindustan Polymers" for manufacturing Polystyrene and its Co-polymers at Visakhapatnam, India. Merged with Mc Dowell & Co. Ltd. of UB Group in 1978.

It was taken over by LG Chem (South Korea), Hindustan Polymers was renamed as LG Polymers India Private Limited (LGPI) in July, 1997.

Presently, LGPI is one of the leading manufacturers of Polystyrene and Expandable Polystyrene in India.