With Assembly polls ahead, it’s raining freebies in TN

Unveiling its manifesto for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the ruling AIADMK has promised to give a government job to one person from every family that does not have anyone working in the government.

Similar to DMK’s manifesto, the ruling party’s manifesto released on Sunday is peppered with many freebies, including free Amma (as late chief minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa is fondly called by her party cadre) washing machine; six free LPG cylinders annually to every family; free solar stove; and free mosquito net.

Amma banking card scheme, CM farmers’ bank and housing for all are some of the other promises made in the manifesto that was released jointly by AIADMK coordinator O Paneerselvam and joint coordinator-cum-Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami. The AIADMK has also promised waiver of education loans, 2G data for college students throughout the year and dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees. It has also promised free of cost Arasu Cable TV connection, 50 per cent fare reduction for women travelling in government city buses, and minimum support price scheme for crops such as turmeric, onion, tapioca, paddy, sugarcane, banana and millets. It has also promised delivery of ration at doorsteps.

Promise on fuel price

Interestingly, both the Dravidian parties have promised to reduce the skyrocketing fuel prices. The DMK, in its manifesto, promised to slash the price of petrol by ₹5 a litre and that of diesel by ₹4. However, the AIADMK did not give any number but said it would seek Centre’s intervention in this regard.

Interestingly, shifting to a monthly electricity billing cycle from the current bi-monthly model finds a place in both the manifestos.

While the DMK promised to set aside 75 per cent jobs for Tamils, the AIADMK said that it would double the assistance for unemployed youth.

The DMK had promised to increase maternity leave to 12 months and provide ₹24,000 in assistance to expectant mothers. The AIADMK, too, has said that maternity leave will be increased to one year. The ruling party has also promised to take steps for linking Godavari-Cauvery, while the DMK had said that it would provide ₹5,000 crore to link Kosasthalaiyar, Cooum and Adyar rivers.