Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

In a late-night tweet, the 77-year-old took to Twitter and announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being hospitalised as a precautionary measure. “I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine,” he said.

In a statement, Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospital, said: “Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal Hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team.”

Ministers test positive

A few days ago, Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil had said he had tested positive for Covid-19. “The report has confirmed me to be corona positive. I am in home quarantine at my residence in Bengaluru,” he had tweeted.

In mid June, Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi too tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent quarantine and treatment.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's family too was affected, a few testing positive in June.

Sudhakar had said: “Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for #Covid19 and are undergoing treatment.”

“My wife and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19, a day after my father (PN Keshava Reddy) was confirmed to have been infected with the virus,” he added.