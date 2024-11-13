The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has said the allegations of the Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, on step-motherly treatment meted out by the Centre in the devolution of funds to the state were baseless.

Answering queries of participants in an interaction organised by the Citizens’ Council (Mangaluru chapter) on Wednesday evening, she said: “No state has been given step-motherly treatment.”

Giving the comparative figures of funds given to the states during the 10-year rule of the UPA government between 2004 and 2014 , she said there has been tremendous growth in allocation funds.

The States were being given funds on time, and the total funds given under each head was far higher than what the states received earlier.

A responsible Chief Minister, who himself has presented many budgets so far, has said it, she said, adding, he wants to create confusion among even educated public of the state.

Highlighting the government’s focus on infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusivity, she said these four ‘I’s will help India move forward.

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Tuesday, one gentleman who had last visited India in 1984 said India’s transformation was unbelievable.

She said the country’s digital public infrastructure opens avenues for all, whether they are in rural or in urban areas, whether literate or illiterate.

Replying to a query on the need for India to become a manufacturing hub, she gave the example of the growth in defence equipment manufacture. The emphasis on this sector six years ago is showing results. India is becoming a big producer and exporter of defence equipment. Many MSMEs were benefited because of defence production. She also spoke about India’s growth in the manufacturing sector, including mobiles, semi-conductors and renewable energy equipment.

