Now, maintain a full visitor authentication and management system

While maintaining a visitor register is not new, visitor authentication and management (VAM) is expected to become the new normal. The pandemic is making it imperative for corporates, complexes, commercial establishments and townships to maintain such a record.

Bengaluru-based Vams Global forayed into this space in 2011.

Claiming to the be pioneer in the visitor management solutions space, Vams’ CEO Nikhil Kothary said that the company offers specialised solutions for corporates, commercial buildings and complexes, residential buildings and townships. “We have over 600 customers in India and our product — the visitor authentication and management system — has been implemented in 1800-plus sites.”

“In the aftermath of Covid, we are seeing rising demand for such systems worldwide. International sales are picking up,” he added.

Vams has partnered with a company in the US for developing the system. “Our partner has developed a tablet, which does temperature scanning and mass compliance. We developed the software, integrated it for the US market besides seeing huge potential for the same in India.

Vams SafeGuard scans individuals from a distance of 18 inches, checks permissible body temperate, mask compliance, is embedded with face and palm recognition sensor and offers hands-free hygienic user authentication. The device will generate a signal if the individual is running temperature or has some compliance issue to prevent entry. Real-time visibility of individuals inside the premises can also be administered.

“The system can be integrated with HRM, Access Control and other third party software and application (including Aarogya Setu) for better operational efficiency,” Kothary said, explaining the system’s functional aspect and unique features for each segment.

“We thought it would take five years for such a system to really take off, but looks like we will achieve that window in 12 months. Covid-19 will make it imperative for organisations to have the visitor authentication and management solution in place,” Kothary told BusinessLine.

Scaling up

Implementation of the solution has already begun, with corporates and some tourist destinations in the country evincing interest for the product.

The challenge at this juncture is in scaling — adding new features and towards meeting the rising demand, getting partners across geographies to market and signing up with at least 10 more countries, Kothary said.

“We are focussed on cracking the European and Middle Eastern markets. Our sales is growing in the US and India.”

On funding, he said, “It is a double-edged sword. We will look for external funding, but our motive is not a valuation game. It will definitely help in the long run.”