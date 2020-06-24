Ramky Enviro launches door-to-door waste collection in Sakri, Raipur

Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd has launched Chhattisgarh’s largest solid waste management plant with a capacity to manage 700 tonnes of waste per day in Raipur.

Bhupesh Bhagel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, inaugurated the plant through a video conference. The project, set up with an outlay of ₹197 crore, has a ₹127-crore processing plant and a 12 MW power plant.

Following a 15-year contract between the Municipal Corporation of Raipur and Delhi MSW Solution Limited (A Ramky company), the treatment plant has been set up in Sakri, a district located 15 km north of Raipur city.

The plant is spread across 67 acres where the company has also built a processing plant and scientific landfill at the location and Ramky is currently operating as per PPP (Public Private Partnership) model.

Masood Mallick, Joint Managing Director of REEL, said, “The plant in Chhattisgarh has a capacity of managing 700-1,000 tonnes of waste per day. This facility marks a milestone in the progress trajectory of Chhattisgarh as it holds the potential to be the State’s first waste-to-power generation plant.”

Ramky Enviro commenced door-to-door waste collection and transportation on Wednesday, as per the terms of agreement, from all 70 wards. In the process, 220 Tata ace vehicles, 29 portable compactors, six hook lifters, four refuse compactors, six tippers, and two JCBs have been in use. All waste arrives at the 16 transfer stations and the vehicle is emptied in a portable compactor located there, which is then transported to the processing plant with the help of large hook lifters.

Raipur has a population of 17 lakh and experienced immense growth recently which has created room for the establishment of a centralised mechanism that would enable a door-to-door waste collection and solid waste management. Additionally, during the Cvoid-19 pandemic, waste management holds utmost significance.

Ramky Enviro is also handling bio-medical waste generated by hospitals which further helps to slow down the spread of Covid-19.