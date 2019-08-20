Real Estate

‘Housing for all’ target to be reached by 2020: Minister

(Right)Hardeep Singh Puri ,Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs as well as Minister of Civil Aviation   -  Kamal Narang

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the target of ‘Housing for All’ under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be achieved in 2020, two years before the deadline.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said under the PMAY (urban), 24 lakh houses have so far been handed over to beneficiaries and the number will soon reach 50 lakh. There are 48 lakh houses which are currently grounded, but this number will also rise to 75 lakh, Puri told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

“We had decided to build one crore houses by 2022. We have already sanctioned around 84 lakh houses and I am fully confident that by the end of this year, the entire one crore houses will be sanctioned,” the minister said.

“We have also received additional assessment demand of constructing 12 lakh more houses...the target of 2022 will be achieved in in early 2020,” he added.

