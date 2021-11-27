Resident docs' body calls for nationwide suspension of OPD services from November 27

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Friday issued a nationwide call for suspension of out-patient department services at hospitals from November 27 to protest the alleged delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling.
In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the FORDA said the "already over-burdened and exhausted" resident doctors of the nation fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, waited patiently till November 25 for some positive outcome of the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings over NEET-PG 2021 counselling.
"However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress with the next court hearing scheduled on January 6, 2022.
"To mark our protest against these repeated delays and postponements of counselling, following discussion with representatives of multiple Resident Doctors Associations (RDA) across the nation, we have decided to withdraw from Out Patient Department (OPD) services, Saturday, November 27 onwards," FORDA said.
They urged the Union Government and the Supreme Court of India to take note of the grievance of resident doctors of the nation and to take necessary measures for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 counselling as well as admission process and to fast-track the court proceedings on an urgent basis. Resident doctors of hospitals like Ram Manohar Lohia, Lady Hardinge and some other hospitals in the national capital have announced to withdraw OPD services from November 27 as a mark of protest.
