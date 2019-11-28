Neuberg Diagnostics launches Center for Genomic medicines in Ahmedabad

Stay calm and don’t use your phone
Neuberg Diagnostics Pvt Ltd (NDPL) on Wednesday launched a Neuberg Center for Genomic Medicine (NCGM) in Ahmedabad.
NCGM also inaugurated the NOVASEQ 6000 - the highest throughput DNA sequencer currently available in the world.
Dr GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics said: "NCGM is the only private lab in the country to house the most powerful sequencer which offers high-throughput sequencing across a broad range of applications. It supports the study of genetic links between health and disease at an unprecedented scale by making it possible to sequence more samples at greater depth, in order to discover rare and novel genetic variants."
The advanced sequencing system will make it possible to envision a future in which everyone can benefit from precision medicine.
Neuberg looks to collaborate with CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) for licensing of technologies or know-how for various genomics-scale biomedical applications.
Setup at Ahmedabad, Neuberg Center for Genomic Medicines has comprehensive Genomics Core facility, which allows large-scale clinical and research projects including whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing, proteomics, high content screening and cytogenetics. The Center has the capacity to conduct upto 2,000 tests a day depending on the nature of the tests.
NovaSeq 6000 will help researchers access next-generation sequencing technology and more easily conduct large-scale genomics projects with greater sample volumes at an unprecedented depth and coverage of the genome.
Velu also stated that overall Neuberg Group has total 65 labs under its various brands, spread across South Africa, UAE and India. About 50 of them are operational in India and 15 are abroad. The number will increase to about 75 by March 2020.
"Our idea is to have at least 10 testing laboratories in each state taking the total tally to about 150-160 over a period of next 2-3 years. Initially, expansion will take place in Rajasthan, Gujarat, MAdhya Pardesh and Chattisgarh," he added.
At group level, Neuberg has total revenues of ₹600 crore and it has so far invested about ₹400 crore to build lab infrastructure across the country.
